Paul L. Huff, Jr.
Gettysburg - Paul L. Huff, Jr. 64 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Sunday, August 09, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 23, 1955 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Paul L. Huff, Sr. of New Oxford, PA and the late Goldie I. (Cool) Huff. Paul was employed as a printer for 41 years with Quad Printing Corp. in Fairfield, PA. He was an avid outdoorsmen, enjoying fishing, hunting and participating in archery shoots. Paul was a member of the Fairfield AmVets, Adams County Fish and Game Association, Gettysburg Archery Club and Blue Ridge Sportsmen Club. He also enjoyed volunteering at New Beginnings Archery in Gettysburg. In addition to his father, Paul is survived by two children, Shannon J. Huff of Gettysburg and Paul L. Huff, III of Orrtanna, PA, a granddaughter, Sierra Fritz, six siblings, Gloria Warrenfeltz of Gettysburg, Gary Huff of Orrtanna, Gene Huff of Cumberland, MD, Phillip Huff of Biglerville, PA, Pam Shealer of Gettysburg and Gail Baker of Orrtanna and a number of nieces and nephews. A Public Viewing for Paul will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A private graveside service and interment will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
