Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
Paul L. Seipp Sr.

Paul L. Seipp Sr. Obituary
Paul L. Seipp Sr

Paul L. Seipp, Sr., 90, of Littlestown, died Friday, April 17, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Lillian E. Seipp who died Nov 2, 2016. They had been married 65 years. Born Oct 29, 1929 in Westminster, Paul was the son of the late Otto D. & Christina E. (Wolf) Seipp. He was a 1947 Westminster High School graduate and served in the army during the Korean Conflict. He was a musician known as "The Entertainer" and played guitar and sang for local nursing homes and clubs.

Surviving are his daughters, Debra Jo Tily & James of Littlestown; Kimberly (Seipp) Dailey & Raymond of Baltimore and his grandson, Paul L. Tily of Littlestown. Paul was predeceased by his son, Paul L. Seipp, Jr. and his brother, John L. Seipp. Paul was a member of New Hope Faith Community Church, Hanover; Littlestown American Legion and FOE, McSherrystown & Westminster Moose, and a life member of Littlestown VFW. He loved entertaining at local nursing homes as a professional musician. Paul also enjoyed pitching horse shoes, shooting pool, hunting and spending his time with family.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Paul's name may be sent to his church @ 33 Sunday Dr., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
