Paul Lee Cover
Paul Lee Cover, 87, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Cross Keys at the Brethren Home in New Oxford, PA. Born on July 30, 1932, in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of the late George M. and Frances C. Shields Cover. He was the beloved husband of G. Delores Michel Cover, who passed away in 1992. She was the love of his life, and they spent many wonderful years together.
Years ago, Paul worked for Black and Decker. He was a good listener and father, and he loved his family. Paul was kind and understanding. He enjoyed playing ping-pong, tennis, and pool, and also enjoyed fishing, cards, and CB Radio.
Surviving him are children: Lola Baummer of Seven Valleys, PA, and Robert Reynolds of Florida, 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by siblings: Helen Boehm, George Cover, Jr., and Nick Cover.
A private graveside service will be held at Manchester Baptist Church Cemetery in Manchester, MD.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020