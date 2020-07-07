1/1
Paul Lockwood Fry
1929 - 2020
Paul Lockwood Fry

Paul Lockwood Fry, 90, died July 2, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover Pennsylvania. He was the husband of the late Phyllis Springer Fry, his wife of 67 years.

Paul was born September 21, 1929 in Galion, Ohio, the son of the late Harold Lockwood Fry and Kathryn Ruth Miller Fry, and was a graduate of New Washington (Ohio) High School and Ohio State University. He spent 8 years as a secondary teacher and 31 years working for Junior Achievement in several states including Mansfield, Ohio, Owensboro, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, Baltimore, Maryland and retiring as President of Junior Achievement of Southwest Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh).

Paul was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and needlepoint. Paul was active in his churches on church council, as chairman of the property committee, and gave home communion for many years.

He is survived by sons David (Mary K) Fry of Ellicott City, MD, and Brian (Ali) Fry of Danbury, CT, and daughter Margaret (Gary) Glessner of Myersville, MD, with 3 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a place and time to be determined. Burial will be in St. Johns Lutheran cemetery in New Washington, Ohio at a later date. Arrangements are by the Pennsylvania Cremation Society.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, the Hanover Public Library, or Homewood at Plum Creek.




Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
