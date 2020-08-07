Paul W. Lurk
Littlestown - Paul W. Lurk, 80, of Littlestown, died Thursday, Aug 6, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville. He was the husband of Christine "Bleu" (Barnum) Lurk for 45 years. Born Feb. 17, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA, Paul was the son of the late Eugene & Pauline Mae (Stolzer) Lurk. He graduated from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Paul had a strong work ethic and was retired from the U.S. Department of Energy, Germantown, MD, where he was employed as a program manager.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his four children: Kylee Bush & Paul of Alabama; Thain Lurk of Ontario, Canada; Tobias Lurk & Brittany of Hanover; Halley Evans & Steve of Alaska; his grandchildren: Ashley Bush, Rachel Denhalter, Ashton & Tristan Lurk and his nieces, Heidi & Katrina. Paul was predeceased by his infant son, Nicholas Lurk; his sister, Paula Woodard and his biological father, Paul Workman. He was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Church of Latter-Day Saints, New Oxford, and served a mission in Berlin, Germany. He also was a charter member of the Honourable Cordwainers' Company, a member of the Heart of Maryland T's and the Littlestown Historical Society.
Paul had endless hobbies. You'd always see him with a camera in hand or loading his cannon to thrill the crowd on the 4th of July. Or, you might find him stitching together a pair of leather shoes for Good Ole Days or tinkering under the hood of his Model-T. Being an adventurer, his interests took him to archaeological places like the ruins of Iran and the Mounds of Ohio. If you looked in his closet, you would find clothing from three centuries and he would be at home in any one of them.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services are private with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
.