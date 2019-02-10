|
|
Pauline Bievenour
New Oxford - Pauline (Hipp) Bievenour, 92, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Cletus B. Bievenour, who died November 21, 2011.
Pauline was born January 14, 1927, in Littlestown, the daughter of the late Eugene F. and Roxie (McMaster) Hipp.
Following cremation, services will be private and the convenience of the family. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincoln Way west New Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 10, 2019