Pauline Graf-Ruby
Hanover - A service to celebrate the life of Pauline L. Graf-Ruby will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick St., Hanover with Rev. Gregory Rapp officiating. Due to government guidelines, the service will be by invitation only. You may view the service via live stream on the church's website, www.firstumchanover.org
. All are invited to join the family at Rest Haven Cemetery, intersection of Boundary and Westminster Aves., Hanover immediately following the service at church for the inurnment with full military honors conducted by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
To share memories of Pauline Ruby, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
