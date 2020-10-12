Pauline M. Campbell
Glenville - Pauline M. Campbell, 89, of Glenville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Manor Care North, York, PA.
Born October 12, 1930 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Cecilia (Smith) Leonard. Pauline was the loving wife of the late Howard J. Campbell.
Pauline was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.
Pauline enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, and spending time with her friends and family.
Pauline is survived by two sons, Chris D. Campbell of Hanover, PA, and John H. Campbell of Dover, PA; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eilene Leonard Cramer of Walkersville, MD. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Owens; a grandson, Michael Owens; two brothers, Paul Leonard, and Robert Leonard; and two sisters, Grace Leonard Gladfelter and Virge Leonard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. Burial will be in St/ Joseph catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 12:30-1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.