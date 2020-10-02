Pauline Schuck

Pauline SchuckHanover - Pauline Esther Schuck, 94, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Homewook at Plum Creek. She was the loving wife, for 72 years, of John J. Schuck, Jr.Born October 7, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry G. and Carrie (Beck) Freed.Esther was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Broadway) Hanover. She enjoyed camping and playing cards and was an ardent reader. Esther was employed as a registered nurse in various hospitals retiring in 1989. After moving to Hanover, she did volunteer work for a number of years at Hanover Hospital.In addition to her husband John, Esther is survived by two children; Richard J. Schuck and his wife Faye of Hanover and Debra C. Shadle and her husband David of East Berlin, PA; two grandchildren, Julie A Bula and her husband Andrej of Thornton, PA and Brian P. Schuck and his wife Julie of Hanover; her sister, Ruth Lamond of Salisbury, MD and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Ward and Eunice Farr.A graveside service will be held privately at Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.