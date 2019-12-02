Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Bove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl A. Bove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl A. Bove Obituary
Pearl A. Bove

Hanover - On November 29, 2019, Pearl Bove, formerly of Hanover, PA, died at home in Washington, DC at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bove; loving mother to Janice Fields (John) and Nancy Kuncl (Ralph); adoring grandmother to Jason Fields (Monique), Craig Summerfield (Jaclyn), Brandon Fields (Dana), Todd Summerfield (Lindsay), and Ashley Hedge (Justin), and twelve great grandchildren.

Pearl was a long time active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Hanover Lodge 763, belonged to the Pacers, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday December 4 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC. 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington, DC. Interment will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -