Pearl A. Bove
Hanover - On November 29, 2019, Pearl Bove, formerly of Hanover, PA, died at home in Washington, DC at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles Bove; loving mother to Janice Fields (John) and Nancy Kuncl (Ralph); adoring grandmother to Jason Fields (Monique), Craig Summerfield (Jaclyn), Brandon Fields (Dana), Todd Summerfield (Lindsay), and Ashley Hedge (Justin), and twelve great grandchildren.
Pearl was a long time active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Hanover Lodge 763, belonged to the Pacers, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday December 4 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC. 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington, DC. Interment will take place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019