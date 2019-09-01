|
Pearl Hoover
New Oxford - Pearl I. Hoover, age 95, passed away on August 29, 2019.
Pearl was born in Thomasville on June 7, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Amy (Wagner) Hoover. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Brethren Church and was very active in the women's sewing circle. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and traveling.
She is survived by her brothers Charles Hoover, Earl Hoover, and James Hoover; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Jean and Ruth and her brother Ken.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Brethren Church, 9002 Orchard Rd. Spring Grove PA with Elders Merle Bievenour and Kenneth Nell officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bible Helps, PO Box 391, Hanover PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 1, 2019