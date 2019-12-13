|
|
Pearl M. Leister
Hanover - Pearl M. Angell Leister, 78, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, December 13, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born on Monday, November 3, 1941 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Preston C. Angell and Marie Kopp Klinedinst and step-daughter of the late, William J. Klinedinst. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Oscar R. Leister, Jr., who died in 2010; and a brother, Michael Angell Klinedinst. A 1960 graduate of Spring Grove High School, she was a Licensed Practical Nurse with the former Golden Age and current Hanover Hall for 37 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Pearl was a loving and caring person and will be known for always remembering family and friends on special occasions.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda M. Leister of Hanover; four siblings, Bill Klinedinst, Jr., Barb Crushong, Carol Mae Klinedinst and Jeff Klinedinst; a step-daughter, Mary K. Leister Sutherland and her husband, Henry; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1170 Kohler Mill Road in New Oxford. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019