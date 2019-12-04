|
|
Pearle Sawyer
New Oxford - Pearle Marie Sawyer, 98, of New Oxford, went to meet her Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Brethren Home Community. She was the loving wife of Clarence Weeks "Tom" Sawyer who died on June 10, 2004.
She was born February 11, 1921 in Danforth, Maine, the daughter of the late Albert Harold and Reba Elizabeth (Diffin) Brackett.
Pearle graduated in 1943 from Nasson College, Springvale, Maine with a degree in nutrition. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Pearle was a true prayer warrior for her family. She enjoyed reading books, cryptograms and crossword puzzles. Her bible was her lifeline.
She is survived by her daughters, June Geddie and husband Rowland, Tupelo, MS, Linda Lyons and husband Bob, Littlestown and Brenda Coon and husband Ed, Glen Rock; grandchildren, Jenny Lee and husband Derek, Molly Gammel and husband Michael, April Fisher and husband Drew, Tad Geddie and wife Peggy, Ginger Roark and husband Steve, Leanne Ward and husband Darrell, Norton Geddie and wife Tammy, Lizz Rollman and husband Matt, Bobby Lyons and wife Emily, Melissa Dohm and husband Kenny and Nathan Coon and great grandchildren, Georgianna, Ally, Zilpha, Sawyer, Oscar, Shelby, Matthew, Morgan, Michael, Peyton, Elle, Carley and Klarissa.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 7 PM at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover with Pastor Herb Reisig officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Tuesday from 6:30 PM until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.
Contributions in memory of Pearle Marie Sawyer may be made to the Trinity Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 316, Fort Worth, TX 76161-3160.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019