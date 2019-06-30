|
|
Peggy Bange
Spring Grove - Peggy Joan (Strine) Bange, 83, of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Samuel "Sam" Joseph Bange, who passed away January 29, 2014; together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Born August 3, 1935 in Strinestown, she was a daughter of the late Emory L. and Florence E. (Albright) Strine. Peggy loved to be creative, she enjoyed being involved with her church, and quality time with her family every week. She also loved going for drives, especially if they ended with ice cream.
Peggy was a "gold star sister" meaning she had a brother who died in battle during WWII. Peggy loved to be surrounded by her family and friends; she was a lifelong member of the Hanover Seventh-day Adventist Church and was employed as a nursing assistant at Dr. Sorensen's office for 25 years and prior to that, Golden Age nursing home.
Peggy is survived by her children who adored her, Benjamin Bange and wife Darlene of Spring Grove, Jonathan Bange of Spring Grove, and Susan Smith and husband Anthony of Abbottstown; and a sister, Sara Boyd of Glen Rock. Also surviving are a beloved daughter-in-law, Jonelet Bange of Spring Grove; 9 treasured grandchildren, Shannon, Shawn, Jamie, Lori, LeeAnn, Joshua, Zackery, Kaylee, and Tyler; and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her a lot of joy.
Mrs. Bange is preceded in death by her son, Michael Bange; grandson, Luke Bange; two sisters, Helen Shaffer and Nancy Strine, and a brother, Henry Strine.
There will be no public viewing, but a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bange will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Hanover Seventh-day Adventist Church, 865 Gitts Run Rd., Hanover with Pastor Lynnwood Spangler officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Hanover Seventh-day Adventist Church at the address listed above.
To share memories of Peggy Joan (Strine) Bange please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 30, 2019