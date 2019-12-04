|
|
Peggy J. Goodrich
Hanover - Peggy J. (Farmer) Goodrich of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, with her loving family by her side on November 24, 2019.
Born February 20, 1938 in Griffin, GA. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Irene Farmer.
Peggy was the loving wife of the late Arthur G. Goodrich, with whom she shared 57 wonderful years of marriage.
Peggy was a graduate of Middle Georgia College and retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed weekends at the beach.
Peggy was loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Angela Keplinger and her husband, Evers, Patrick Goodrich and his wife, Michelle, Lisa Orwig and her husband, David, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Gina Tarbert and her sister, Nora Head and her sister, Louise Benedict.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Peggy's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to Crosspointe Church, 1300 Summit Run Court, Spring Grove, PA 17408.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019