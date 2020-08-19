1/1
Peggy J. Sheaffer
Peggy J. Sheaffer

Hanover - Peggy J. Sheaffer, 77, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.

Born on Sunday, September 20, 1942 in Hanover, she was the daughter of John E. and Doris Brenneman Marsh. Peggy was a graduate of Eichelberger High School and retired after 41 years of service with Snyder's of Hanover. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church on Broadway, and enjoyed bus trips, dancing, and camping.

Survivors include her three children, Earl Sheaffer of Thomasville, Robert "Bob" Sheaffer, and Julie Sheaffer Perkins, both of York. She was preceded in death by a son, John Sheaffer.

The funeral will be held at 10 AM on Monday August 24, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Vicar Ellen Lichtfuss officiating. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 2 to 4 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing and funeral will be required to wear masks and attendance will be limited to 25 persons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
