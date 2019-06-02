Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy M. Hartman


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy M. Hartman Obituary
Peggy M. Hartman

Gettysburg, PA - Peggy M. Hartman, 52, of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 21, 1966 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of Benny M. and Ruth A. (Taylor) Akers of Fairfield, PA. She was the wife of Russell E. Hartman, of Gettysburg to whom she was married for 31 years.

Peggy worked as a registered nurse first at the Hanover Hospital and then for the Gettysburg Hospital. She dedicated her life to serving others and in her free time enjoyed going to the beach. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Peggy is survived by her two daughters, Emily I. Martins and her husband Luiz, of Norwalk, CT, Kaitlind M. Lewis and her husband Cody, of Reading Center, NY, her two grandchildren, Harper J. Lewis, Taylor M. Lewis, and her three sisters, Frances A. Reed and her husband Tom, of Philadelphia, PA, Garnetta L. Shope and her husband Martin, of Gettysburg, PA, and Christina L. Bucher, of Dillsburg, PA.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Pastor Peter Ogilvie officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the time of the services Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now