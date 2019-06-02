|
|
Peggy M. Hartman
Gettysburg, PA - Peggy M. Hartman, 52, of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 21, 1966 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of Benny M. and Ruth A. (Taylor) Akers of Fairfield, PA. She was the wife of Russell E. Hartman, of Gettysburg to whom she was married for 31 years.
Peggy worked as a registered nurse first at the Hanover Hospital and then for the Gettysburg Hospital. She dedicated her life to serving others and in her free time enjoyed going to the beach. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Peggy is survived by her two daughters, Emily I. Martins and her husband Luiz, of Norwalk, CT, Kaitlind M. Lewis and her husband Cody, of Reading Center, NY, her two grandchildren, Harper J. Lewis, Taylor M. Lewis, and her three sisters, Frances A. Reed and her husband Tom, of Philadelphia, PA, Garnetta L. Shope and her husband Martin, of Gettysburg, PA, and Christina L. Bucher, of Dillsburg, PA.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Pastor Peter Ogilvie officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the time of the services Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019