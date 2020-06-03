Peggy M. Moul
Hanover - Peggy M. Moul, 81, of Hanover passed away peacefully and entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
Born on Friday, July 22, 1938 in McSherrystown, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Virginia Slagle Small. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Rodman L. Moul, who died in 2010; and a daughter, Veronica "Ronnie" Moul who died in 2009. A long-time member of the St. Vincent de Paul Parish, she worked as a Greeter at Hoss's Steak and Seahouse for nearly 20 years and enjoyed Bingo, word finds, and reading.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandra Moul, Rebecca Naill, and Elaine Moul and her partner, Lorraine Hennessey; three sons, Kenneth Moul, Timothy Moul and Jeffrey Moul and his wife, Alice; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Ray Small; a sister, Patricia Right and her husband, Joseph; and two sisters-in-law, Florence Lenhart and Jane Hubert.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Church by The Rev. Michael P. Reid, II. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior. In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending the service will be limited and asked to wear masks when in the church. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
