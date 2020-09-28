1/1
Perry L. France
Perry L. France

Hanover - Perry Lynn France, 64, was the third of ten children born to William and Ethel France, on August 21, 1956, and passed on to Heaven September 27, 2020. He was a resident of Hanover Hall where he battled and succumbed to a vicious neurological disease, MSA.

Perry owned and operated Perry L. France Concrete and Construction Company. He loved nature and fishing, exploring and Bluegrass concerts. He loved his mother's down home cooking especially Soup Beans and Cornbread, and appreciated when she would send them to him as a special treat when he could no longer travel. He valued hard work, his independence and privacy. He loved children and would often treat his little niece to rides up and down on his motorized hospital bed.

Survivors include his son, Jason L. France and his three children, Rion, Trey, and Paisley; his long time companion, Wanda K. Anderson and her four grandchildren, Bailey and Madison Stouter, and Chelyn and Mariah Anderson. In addition to his parents, William and Ethel France, who live in Hanover, he is the nephew of the late Penny and Sarah Conkin of Kingsport, Tennessee, and is also survived by his siblings, Cathy Gross and her husband, Doyle, of Hanover, William R. France and his late wife, Dorothy, of Thomasville, Anita Marsh and her husband, Michael, of Hanover, Henrietta Myers and her husband, Dale, of Long, SC, Timothy France and his wife, Rita, of New Oxford, Connie Murray and her husband, Donald, of York New Salem, Bonnie Reese, Mark France both of Hanover, and Cindy Carter and her husband, John, of York.

The funeral will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, October 2, 2020 at The Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeremiah Herbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Benevolence Fund of Hanover Hall, 267 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
