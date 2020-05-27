|
|
Philip Brown
Abbottstown - Philip A. "Brownie" Brown, 74 of Abbottstown passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Nancy L. (Rohrauer) Brown.
Born January 5, 1946 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ira and Marie C. (Renner) Brown.
Brownie is fondly remembered as a vibrant person with a colorful personality. As a professional truck driver, he spent over 55 years as an owner / operator.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 children: Dwayne P. Brown and his wife, Ann of Hanover, Chris E. Brown and his wife, Cheryl of Hanover, Marlee J. Brown of Abbottstown and K. Evan Brown of Abbottstown; 1 grandson, Dwayne D. Brown of Hanover; 2 brothers: Robert Brown and his wife, Susan of Mesa, AZ and Michael Brown and his wife, Nancy of Hanover, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to his parents, Brownie was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Brown and 3 brothers: Ira Brown, Charles Brown and Lewis Brown.
A funeral service to celebrate Mr. Brown's life will be held in private.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church; 100 East Water St.; Abbottstown, PA 17301, or to Gift of Life by visiting www.giftoflife.org/contrib.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020