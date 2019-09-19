|
Philip C. Mullard
Waialua, HI - Philip C. Mullard of Waialua, HI, formerly of Hanover, PA, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019. Phil was born in Wisconsin and loved to tell stories about his early youth on the family farm. He graduated from North Marion H.S. in West Virginia where he played the baritone in the marching band and soon after graduating, joined the U.S. Navy. He was employed as an analyst by the Dept of Defense and was a very dedicated patriot to the cause of true freedom and American values and said his national defense work was for America's children.
Phil loved watching movies and listening to dance and trance music from his extensive collections and playing computer games. He was very happy to play Barbies (and was very good at it!) and listen to boy band music with his daughter Julianna when she was little.
He enjoyed perfecting his grilling spice mix and smoking meat while drinking a "masse" of Franziskaner German beer and he looked forward to Sunday morning swims with his wife Judith and the turtles at the Hawaiian beaches. Cooking was his passion and his spaghetti, fried "noods", seasoned popcorn, and french toast were among his big hits with anyone who tasted them. He loved driving his red convertible BMW with the roof down and tunes playing. Most of all Phil loved his family. His dad said when Phil entered a room, he always brought a smile.
Phil was so looking forward to his daughter Julianna's wedding in the coming days and his absence will be painful for all who cared for him. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Judith Dziedzic, his daughter Julianna and fiance' Jerad Pfaff.
He is survived also by his father Ronald and wife Susan, sisters Diane Clements (Andrew), Ruth, Janice, sister-in-law Cynthia Zawacki (Bill), step-brother Christopher, and step-sisters Mary and Amber. Phil was predeceased by his mother Helen (Bowers) Mullard.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 19, 2019