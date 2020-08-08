Philip E. Reese
Littlestown -
Philip E. Reese, 58, of Littlestown, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sinai Hospital, Baltimore, MD. He was the companion of Hinda Pearlman with whom he shared 14 years.
Born January 29, 1962 in Hanover, he was the son of Margaret Mary (Reaver) Reese of New Oxford and the late Robert E. Reese.
Phil worked at JPK & Associates as a cabinet maker. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Ravens, and Penn State Football, and he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to his mother and companion are two daughters, Kimberly Ackerman and husband Jordan of Littlestown, and Kristina Steinour and husband Arbia of Abbottstown; three grandchildren, Nyelle Steinour, Brielle Steinour, and Braylynn Ackerman; three siblings, Pamela Brady, and husband Scott of Hanover, Victoria Frist of New Oxford, John Reese and wife Alesia of New Oxford; and a sister-in-law Becky Reese of Thomasville. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Michael Reese and Thomas Reese.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Pastor Edward Brower officiating. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Phil may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
