1/1
Philip E. Reese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip E. Reese

Littlestown -

Philip E. Reese, 58, of Littlestown, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sinai Hospital, Baltimore, MD. He was the companion of Hinda Pearlman with whom he shared 14 years.

Born January 29, 1962 in Hanover, he was the son of Margaret Mary (Reaver) Reese of New Oxford and the late Robert E. Reese.

Phil worked at JPK & Associates as a cabinet maker. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Ravens, and Penn State Football, and he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughters.

Surviving in addition to his mother and companion are two daughters, Kimberly Ackerman and husband Jordan of Littlestown, and Kristina Steinour and husband Arbia of Abbottstown; three grandchildren, Nyelle Steinour, Brielle Steinour, and Braylynn Ackerman; three siblings, Pamela Brady, and husband Scott of Hanover, Victoria Frist of New Oxford, John Reese and wife Alesia of New Oxford; and a sister-in-law Becky Reese of Thomasville. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Michael Reese and Thomas Reese.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Pastor Edward Brower officiating. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held privately.

Contributions in memory of Phil may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved