|
|
Philip Eugene Mitzel
Hanover - Philip Eugene Mitzel, 80, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born August 20, 1939, in York, PA, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Dorothy G. (Spotz) Mitzel. Philip was the loving husband of Brenda R. (Nace) Mitzel with whom he shared thirty-two years of marriage.
Philip was a 1957 graduate of West York High School, York, PA. He retired in 2001, having worked as a weigh master for P.H. Glatfelter Co., Spring Grove, PA for thirty-five years.
Philip attended St. David's UCC, Hanover, PA. He was a member of the New Oxford Social Club and the Hanover Moose. He enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles and going to casino's.
In addition to his loving wife, Brenda, Philip is survived by his children, Randy Mitzel of Seven Valleys, PA, Michele Golden of Spring Grove, PA, and Doug Mitzel of Hanover, PA; two step-children, Pamela Sanders of McSherrystown, PA and Wade Rinehart of Hanover, PA; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Melissa Ferraro of Green Lane, PA.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Philip will be held 7:00PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Reverend Scott A. Sager officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 5:00PM - 7:00PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Philip's memory to St. David's UCC - Building Fund, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 1, 2019