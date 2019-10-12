|
Philip R. Meckley
Hanover - Philip Roy Meckley, 90, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Gardens at Gettysburg Nursing Center.
Born October 8, 1929, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Roy C. and Corene C. (Rice) Meckley. Philip was the loving husband of Ethel M. (Sterner) Meckley with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
Philip was a member of St. David's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. He retired in 1991 after 36 years of service as a truck driver with A.D. Frey.
Philip enjoyed, bowling, bingo, playing cards, was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Baltimore Orioles, and he especially loved being with his family.
Philip is survived by two children, Sandra Myers and husband Jeffrey and Richard Meckley and wife Kathy all of Hanover, PA; three grandchildren, Monica Martin and husband Todd, Derek Myers and wife Chrissy, and Travis Meckley; and one brother Richard Meckley of St. Petersburg, FL.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Philip's life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor the Rev. LaDonna Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Philip's memory to St. David's Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019