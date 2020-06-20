Phyllis M. Warner
Hanover - Phyllis Marie Warner, 90, of Hanover, entered God's eternal care, Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community, Brookside Care Center, New Oxford, PA with her loving family by her side.
Born April 24, 1930, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clayton N. and Frances R. (Sterner) Gobrecht. Phyllis was the loving wife of the late William L. "Poodles" Warner who died April 23, 2020 and with whom she would have shared 65 years of marriage on July 30, 2020.
Mrs. Warner was a life-member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, serving as a sexton for five years.
Phyllis worked throughout her years of raising seven children, later retiring from Black & Decker. She was proud to have earned her GED at 52 years of age. She loved music, played the piano, was a former member of White Rose Polka Dancers, and enjoyed writing and poetry. She took American Sign Language classes to become a host for deaf girls through the Fresh Air Fund in the late 70's. The stories of the lives of those in the Civil War touched her soul - she believed our country's History and freedom were of utmost importance. She enjoyed spending times with friends and making endless memories with her beloved family.
She is survived by six children, Carol P. Wilson and husband Robert of Hanover, PA, Karen L. Rambo of Mt. Joy, PA, Stephen E. Elicker and wife Barb of Hanover, PA, Kevin W. Warner and wife Jayne of Las Vegas, NV, Nelson R. Warner and wife Jackie of Hanover, PA, and Robin E. Lumsargis and husband Jason of York, PA; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Douglas "Duke" Warner; three siblings, Margaret Fisher, Crosby Gobrecht, and Rodney Gobrecht; one son-in-law, Ronald Rambo; and one nephew, Donald Fisher, Jr.
Services for Phyllis and her husband, William, will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331, or in support of the Littlestown Area Municipal Band, c/o Ben Messinger, 63 James Avenue, Littlestown, PA 17340.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
