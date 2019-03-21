Phyllis M. Winand



Hanover - Phyllis Marie Baker Winand, 79, loving wife of Barry T. Winand, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in York.



Born on Thursday, December 21, 1939 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Harper E. and Marie C. Small Baker. Phyllis was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed gardening.



Surviving, in addition to her husband of 16 years, is a daughter, Barbara A. Hunter of East Berlin; two sisters, Gloria J. Shoemaker of Hanover and Joan Weaver of East Berlin; a brother, Kenneth Weaver of East Berlin; three grandchildren, Dr. Christine Mullins of Big Stone Gap, VA, Terry A. Williams of York Springs and James H. Stallard of Pound, VA; three great-grandchildren, Garrett L. Mullins, Cory S. Mullins and Cadance M. Williams; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harper E. Baker, Jr., Robert L. Baker and Gary L. Weaver.



Per her wishes, no service is planned.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.



