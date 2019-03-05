|
Phyllis Miller
Hanover - Phyllis Y. (Bair) Miller, 84, of Hanover, became free from her battle with dementia on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek. Born Nov. 30, 1934 in Hanover she was the daughter of the late David E. and Ethel (Tawney) Bair.
Phyllis was a graduate of Hanover High School, class of 1953. She was a member of the Hanover AMVETS, Post 22 Ladies Auxiliary. Phyllis enjoyed doing yard work and going to the beach. She loved dancing and especially loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Waters of Hanover; two granddaughters, Nikki Fowler and Katie Hall both of Quarryville, PA; and four great grandchildren, Kaylin and Kohen Fowler and Jordan and Maycie Hall. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Brillhart; her siblings, Clifford Bair, Betty Lou Soullaird and Jean Baugher; and her fiancé, Dick Sneeringer. Bonnie is comforted knowing that her mother is now dancing in heaven with Peggy.
A memorial service for Phyllis Miller will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Homewood Chapel at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA with Chaplain Elza Hurst officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be Thursday from 12:30pm until the time of the service in the Chapel. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to the .
To share memories of Phyllis Miller and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 5, 2019