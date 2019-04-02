Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Resources
Preston L. Hull


1926 - 2019
Preston L. Hull Obituary
Preston L. Hull

Spring Grove - Preston L. Hull, 93, of Spring Grove, died Sunday, March 31, at his home. He was the husband of Jane A. (Spangler) Hull for 47 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Burdell Monett (Rexroth) Hull who died in 1969. Born March 21, 1926 in Washington County, MD, Preston was the son of the late Harvey Lewis & Grace Edith (Sanders) Hull. He served in the army and was retired in 2013 from Utz Quality Foods, Hanover, working in the maintenance department.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Bonnie L. Deck & Steven of Spring Grove; Robert P. Hull & Christine Beeler of York; Dean E. Hull & Jessica of Hanover; his grandchildren: Paul Preston Wege, Zoe, Jordan & Alli Hull; Step Grandchildren: Macy & Pamela Grim and his brother Kenneth Hull & Lois of Littlestown. Preston was predeceased by his sisters: Viola Good and Ruth Bentzel and his brothers: Harry, Lewis & Lloyd Hull. He enjoyed outside activities, gardening, fishing and spending time with his family.

Funeral Service is Thursday, April 4, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor William Mummert of Gettysburg Baptist Church, officiating. Viewing is 10-11 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in Preston's name may be sent to: Gettysburg Baptist Church - 93 Fairview Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
Remember
