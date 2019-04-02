|
Preston L. Hull
Spring Grove - Preston L. Hull, 93, of Spring Grove, died Sunday, March 31, at his home. He was the husband of Jane A. (Spangler) Hull for 47 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Burdell Monett (Rexroth) Hull who died in 1969. Born March 21, 1926 in Washington County, MD, Preston was the son of the late Harvey Lewis & Grace Edith (Sanders) Hull. He served in the army and was retired in 2013 from Utz Quality Foods, Hanover, working in the maintenance department.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Bonnie L. Deck & Steven of Spring Grove; Robert P. Hull & Christine Beeler of York; Dean E. Hull & Jessica of Hanover; his grandchildren: Paul Preston Wege, Zoe, Jordan & Alli Hull; Step Grandchildren: Macy & Pamela Grim and his brother Kenneth Hull & Lois of Littlestown. Preston was predeceased by his sisters: Viola Good and Ruth Bentzel and his brothers: Harry, Lewis & Lloyd Hull. He enjoyed outside activities, gardening, fishing and spending time with his family.
Funeral Service is Thursday, April 4, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor William Mummert of Gettysburg Baptist Church, officiating. Viewing is 10-11 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in Preston's name may be sent to: Gettysburg Baptist Church - 93 Fairview Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 2, 2019