Priscilla A. Martin
Ephrata - Priscilla A. Martin, 85, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lititz, and York County, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. Born in York she was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Ida McWilliams Miller. She was a talented girl, vivacious and fun-loving. Much of her time during her early years were spent with her grandparents, John and Nettie McWilliams.
Priscilla said that meeting Harold S. Martin (who later became her husband) "was a life changing experience". She began to take the Bible message more seriously, and said, "I desire to constantly learn more about the Bible so that I can better follow God's will. I continue to thank God that He brought Harold and me together."
Harold wrote, "Priscilla continues to excel in the areas of cooking and meal preparation, being a good mother and grandmother, serving as a housewife, and being a helpful traveling companion to her preacher husband. Her prayer list has grown very large over the years and the corners of the cards are becoming marred from their much use."
Into the home of Harold and Priscilla have come six children, five of whom are surviving to carry on the work of the Lord: three sons: Stephen husband of Martha Minnich Martin of Lititz, Stanley husband of Fannie Sue Kegerreis Martin of Lebanon, Sherwood husband of Sandra Nell Martin of Hanover, two daughters: Christine wife of Dale Newcomer of Bowdoin, Maine, Delphine wife of Wesley Ramer of Gleason, Wisc., twenty four grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, a brother, J. Richard Miller of Sykesville, MD, and Mary Jane wife of Fred Gordon of Dunedin, FL. Preceding her in death was her youngest daughter, Berdene Martin Walmer, and three grandchildren: Samuel Walmer and Rachel and Lynette Martin.
Priscilla wrote (in a note to her children), "Dear children, keep away from anything that might take God's place in your hearts. I pray often for each of you, and for our precious grandchildren, that all would always love and serve God and put Him first. No matter how many miles separate us, you are always close in my heart."
Services for Priscilla will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, York County. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Priscilla's name to Bible Helps, P. O. Box 391, Hanover, PA 17331. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.
Ephrata - Priscilla A. Martin, 85, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lititz, and York County, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. Born in York she was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Ida McWilliams Miller. She was a talented girl, vivacious and fun-loving. Much of her time during her early years were spent with her grandparents, John and Nettie McWilliams.
Priscilla said that meeting Harold S. Martin (who later became her husband) "was a life changing experience". She began to take the Bible message more seriously, and said, "I desire to constantly learn more about the Bible so that I can better follow God's will. I continue to thank God that He brought Harold and me together."
Harold wrote, "Priscilla continues to excel in the areas of cooking and meal preparation, being a good mother and grandmother, serving as a housewife, and being a helpful traveling companion to her preacher husband. Her prayer list has grown very large over the years and the corners of the cards are becoming marred from their much use."
Into the home of Harold and Priscilla have come six children, five of whom are surviving to carry on the work of the Lord: three sons: Stephen husband of Martha Minnich Martin of Lititz, Stanley husband of Fannie Sue Kegerreis Martin of Lebanon, Sherwood husband of Sandra Nell Martin of Hanover, two daughters: Christine wife of Dale Newcomer of Bowdoin, Maine, Delphine wife of Wesley Ramer of Gleason, Wisc., twenty four grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, a brother, J. Richard Miller of Sykesville, MD, and Mary Jane wife of Fred Gordon of Dunedin, FL. Preceding her in death was her youngest daughter, Berdene Martin Walmer, and three grandchildren: Samuel Walmer and Rachel and Lynette Martin.
Priscilla wrote (in a note to her children), "Dear children, keep away from anything that might take God's place in your hearts. I pray often for each of you, and for our precious grandchildren, that all would always love and serve God and put Him first. No matter how many miles separate us, you are always close in my heart."
Services for Priscilla will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, York County. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Priscilla's name to Bible Helps, P. O. Box 391, Hanover, PA 17331. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.