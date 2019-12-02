Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla L. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla L. Wright Obituary
Priscilla L. Wright

Hanover - Priscilla L. Wright, 77, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.

Born on Monday, October 12, 1942 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Roland Groft and Grace Brenneman Albright. Priscilla was a retired employee of the former Hanover Wirecloth, and was later employed by the Hanover Evening Sun.

Survivors include two sons, Clifton Wright of Hanover and William Wright of Biglerville; two granddaughters, Alicia and Melissa Wright; and a sister, Sylvia Hartlaub of Mechanicsburg. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin E. Wright.

The funeral will be held at 1 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier officiating. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now