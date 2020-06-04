Priscilla Rose
1931 - 2020
Priscilla Rose

Hanover - Priscilla E. "Nanny" Rose, 88, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife, for 57 years, of Charles F. Rose who passed away April 6, 2016. Born December 13, 1931 in Westminster, MD, she was the daughter of the late Merle M. and Lillian M. (Wortham) Leight.

Priscilla enjoyed cleaning, sewing, gardening, cooking and traveling with her husband to go camping. She was employed as an upholsterer for a number of years with Rose Upholstery. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Rose is survived by her children; Gloria Selby, Hanover, Sharon Little and husband Jesse, Kill Devil Hills, NC, Michael Rose, Hanover, Charles Rose, Ellicott City, MD, Donna Herring and husband Todd, Taneytown, MD and Sue Rose, Hanover; her sister, Joan Schmidt, New Oxford and nineteen grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Rose; son-in-law, Michael Selby; and siblings, Helen Schmidt, Lila Alchin and Merle Leight, Jr.

Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, services for Priscilla Rose will be held at a later date to be determined. Final resting place will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

Contributions in memory of Mrs. Rose may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., South Central PA, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To share memories of Priscilla Rose, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
