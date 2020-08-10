1/
Ralph Green
Ralph Green

Hanover - Ralph Samuel Green, Sr., 77, of Hanover PA, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son was called home on Sunday August 9, 2020.

Ralph is survived by beloved wife Vickie Green, sons Brian Green of Hanover PA and Ralph Green Jr of Cumberland MD, brother Randy Green of Littlestown PA, and multiple loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pearl Green, of Cumberland MD, brothers, Phillip Green of Cumberland MD, and William Green of Tampa Fla, sisters Elizabeth Green of Cumberland MD, Melvie Grumbine of Westminster MD, Clara Nave of Mt Pleasant SC, and Wilma Stumpf of Bedford PA, sons Anthony Green of Hanover PA, Howard Green of Florida, and daughter Lorainne Troutman of Cumberland MD.

Ralph was a lifelong member and held a Ministry License with the United Penticostal Church, and attended Christian Revival Center in Reisterstown MD.

Ralph served as a member of the US Army and completed a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1964-1966.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 22nd at the Christian Revival Center in Reisterstown MD.

To share memories of Ralph Samuel Green, Sr., please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
