Hanover - Randy E. Bossom, 57, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Lori Ann (Kroft) Bossom; together they shared 29 years of marriage.
Born April 29, 1963 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Clarence, Jr. and Genevieve (Noel) Bossom.
As well as being a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. Randy was an avid sports enthusiast and a devoted Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed bowling, and spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by a daughter, Clarice L. Stough and her husband Travis of Spring Grove; a grandson, Garen Stough; two sisters, Linda Houck and her husband Robert of Hanover, Wanda Barnhart and her husband David of Abbottstown; nephews, Matthew Houck and his wife Carrie, Christopher Stonesifer and his wife Samantha; and his niece, Mindy Long and her husband Dustin. Randy is also survived by many loving extended family members, friends, and his beloved dog, Sheamus.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, the family will hold a celebration of life service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
