Ray Small
Hanover - Ray C. Small "Ginger", age 86, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Jean (Anderson) Small, who passed away in 2011.
Ray was born in Hanover on September 5, 1934 and was the son of the late Leroy Small and Virginia (Slagle) Small. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School and worked for Donald B. Smith Inc. for over 45 years prior to retiring. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc., and the New Oxford Social Club. He enjoyed wood working, old cars and he cherished the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his son Gregory A. Small and his wife Peggy of Hanover; his granddaughter Heather Stormes and her husband Nathan and his great grandchildren Fenton and Paisley. He is also survived by his sister Pat Wright and her husband Joe of Hanover. He was predeceased by his sister Peggy Moul.
Due to COVID19, services and interment will be held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrytown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Annunciation B.V.M Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown PA 17344.
