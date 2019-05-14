Raymond A. Williams



Hanover - Raymond A. Williams, 91, husband of Lynne Williams, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home.



Born on Sunday, January 8, 1928 in Utica, NY, he was a son of the late Ellis O. and Anna Smith Williams. Raymond was a Vice President and Trust Officer with the former CoreStates Bank. He was a history enthusiast, especially the Civil War and World Wars I and II. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening, but also took time to do crossword puzzles. Raymond always put his family first in all aspects of his life. He took great pleasure in being with his family and spending time with the grandchildren.



Surviving, in addition to his wife of 39 years, are two sons, Bart A. Stevens and his wife, Tina, of Hanover, and Robert O. Williams and his wife, Megan, of McSherrystown; six grandchildren, Desrayal, Leah, Byron and Rachelle Stevens, and Morgan and Max Williams; a great-grandson, Benton Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Francis Williams; and two sisters, Elizabeth Purcell and Jane Gibb.



A private service is planned.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on May 14, 2019