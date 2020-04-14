Services
Raymond H. "Raymie" Bankert


1944 - 2020
Raymond H. "Raymie" Bankert Obituary
Raymond H. "Raymie" Bankert

Hanover - Raymond H. "Raymie" Bankert, 75, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Hanover Hall surrounded by his family.

Born on Saturday, November 11, 1944 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Raymond C. and Ruth E. Bankert. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia E. Bankert; a son, Raymond J. Bankert; a daughter, Jody E. Bankert.

A 1962 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Raymie worked at Caterpillar Inc. and PennDOT as a Safety Coordinator. He was a member of the Hanover Elks Lodge#763 and the VFW Post #2506. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and telling his many stories.

Survivors include a son, Kirk A. Bankert; two grandchildren, Raymond W. Bankert and his wife, Liz, and Derek A. Bankert; a great-grandchild, RJ Bankert; a sister, Jean Blemmings; and a sister-in-law, Mary Wisemer.

In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331 to help defray final expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
