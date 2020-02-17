|
|
Rebecca A. "Becky" Gardner
Hanover - Rebecca "Becky" A. Gardner, 77, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 17, 1942 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. and Meriam (Masemer) Yingling. Becky was the loving wife of the late Bernard C. Gardner who died September 20, 1994.
Becky was 1960 graduate of Eichelberger High School. She was currently working for Rosensteel Insurance since 2002. Previously she was an insurance agent for Weber Insurance Agency for over 30 years.
Becky was a member of Hanover Church of the Brethren, the McSherrystown Moose, and the New Oxford Social Club.
Becky enjoyed playing cards with "The Nine-No-Trumpers", collecting butterflies, and spending time with family and friends.
Becky is survived by her daughters, Debra A. Walker of Edgewood, NM and Michele E. Smith of Thomasville, PA, and two grandchildren, Sarah Rager of Harmony, PA and Ian Smith of Thomasville, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, David A. Yingling.
A service to remember and celebrate Becky's life will be held 11 AM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with her Pastor the Rev. Geraldine Godfrey officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations in honor of Becky be made to Sweet Charities, Inc., PMB I 154 Suite #5, 1150 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA 17331
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020