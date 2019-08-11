Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Rebecca S. Borsella


1957 - 2019
York - Rebecca S. Borsella, 62, of York, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the York Hospital.

Born July 7, 1957 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Thomas M. "Wack" Rutters and Geraldine E. (Miller) Rutters.

Rebecca was retired from the Bank of Hanover with over 14 years of service. She was a 1975 graduate of Hanover High School.

Surviving is one daughter, Kerry R. Walker of York; one granddaughter, Lavina Balliet; and two siblings, Shari Howe and husband Frank and Matthew Rutters and wife Tammy all of Hanover.

Service and burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Rebecca may be made to Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, PA 17344.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
