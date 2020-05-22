Resources
Reviva Mae Christian

Reviva Mae Christian Obituary
Reviva Mae Christian

Glenrock - Reviva Mae Christian, 90, passed peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. Born Feb. 3, 1930 in Garrison, MD she was the daughter of the late Robert Luther and Rachael Viola Allen Klinefelter. She was the wife of the late Everett Ray Christian who died in 2014.

She is survived by her daughter: R. Kay Knotts-Fishel of Dillsburg, PA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.

She is predeceased by her children: Everett Ray Christian, Jr. and Karen Ann Ringrose and her brothers: Robert, Richard, Luther and Rodey Klinefelter.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 22 to May 24, 2020
