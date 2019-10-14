|
Richard Beatty, Jr.
Hanover - Richard A. "Dick" Beatty, Jr., 79, of Hanover, died Thurs, Oct 10, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village @ Utz Terrace, Hanover. He was the husband of Linda (Strevig) Beatty for 21 years. Born June 7, 1940 in Queens, NY, Dick was the son of the late Richard, Sr. & Dorothy (Koch) Beatty. He was a Biglerville High School graduate. Dick was a Master HVAC technician for York International/Johnson Controls for 47 years and a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union local 486.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, David Beatty & Teresa of McSherrytstown, Susan Bailey & Greg of Gettysburg, Greta Warner & James of League City, TX; his stepsons, Benjamin Harbold of Swarthmore and Adam Harbold & Frida of Naples, Italy; his grandchildren: Nick & Erica Beatty, Annie & AJ Warner, his step grandson Cody Haifley, his great grandson Anthony Beatty ; his sister Doreen Lawver of Baltimore and his brother Gary Beatty of Elkton, VA. Dick was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown where he was on church council and the choir. He was also a member of Hanover Community Singers and a social member of Littlestown . He enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing and spending time with his family.
Memorial Service is Monday, Oct 21, at 11 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown with Pastor Nancy Werner of Utz Terrace, officiating. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends from 10 - 11 A.M. Monday at the church. Inurnment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name may be sent to his church @ 665 St. Johns Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 180 Leader Heights Rd., York, PA 17402. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019