|
|
Richard C. Garvick
Hanover - Richard C. Garvick, 95, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 9, 1924, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Earl L. and Dorothy C. (Crawford) Garvick. Richard was the loving husband of the late Jeanne E. (Hufnagle) Garvick with whom he shared seventy years of marriage until her passing on June 27, 2017.
Richard was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA, Hanover Elks Lodge 763, Hanover Home Association, Harold H. Bair Post 14 American Legion, and the McSherrystown Sportsmen's Association.
Richard retired from New Way Packaging Co after 40 years of service. He started out as a machinist and ended his career as the shop foreman.
Richard was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country proudly with the 157th Combat Engineers in the European Theater during World War II.
Richard enjoyed fishing, Photography, and spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his children, Jeffrey R. Garvick and his wife Susan of Hanover, PA and James A. Garvick and his wife Peggy of Hanover, PA; grandchildren, Stacey S. Koble, Patrick J. Garvick, Amy M. Lawrence, Heather L. Hockensmith, Jessica L. Overlander and Jami L. Himes; twelve great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marion L. Miller of Hanover, PA and Jane E. Bubb of Shiloh, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn E. Garvick and Earl L. Garvick and one sister, Ellen R. Spangler.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Richard's life will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Father Michael P. Reid, II officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019