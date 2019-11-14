|
Richard E. "Dick" Boyd
Littlestown - Richard E. "Dick" Boyd, 87, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Nov 13, at his home. He was the husband of Joan (Riordan) Boyd for 61 years. Born Dec 22, 1931 in Littlestown, Dick was the son of the late J. Arthur & Virginia (Lemmon) Boyd. He was a 1950 Littlestown High School graduate and a Chilicothe Business College grad. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Dick was retired from Utz Quality Foods, Hanover, since 1993 as a route saleman.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children: Michael Boyd and Jennifer Yealy & Rick, all of Littlestown; his 5 grandchildren: Tyler & Cody Boyd and Kaitlin, Michaela & Jacob Yealy and his brother, Charles Boyd of Littlestown. Dick was predeceased by his son, Richard Francis Boyd; his brothers: Levere, William & Robert Boyd and his sisters: Dorothy Pippin and Mary Lou Gullickson. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He was a life member of American Legion and VFW, both of Littlestown. He was a St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Redskins fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play in their particular sports.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019