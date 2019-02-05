|
|
Richard E. King
East Berlin - Richard E. King, 67, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Kathrine L. "Kitty" (Baile) King, his wife of 24 years.
Richard was born August 9, 1951, in York, the son of the late Earl L. and Nancy (Jacoby) King.
Richard retired in 2008 from Harley Davidson after 37 years of service. He had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles, Orioles baseball, Steelers football, NASCAR and old muscle cars. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and working in his yard.
In addition to his wife Kitty, Richard is survived by a son, Kevin King of Carlisle, a stepdaughter, Judy A. King of East Berlin, a stepson, Jeffrey W. Stair of Hanover, three grandchildren, Stephanie, Ian and Kaitlyn, a great grandson, Ayden, two sisters, Susan Nelson of East Berlin, and Miriam King of Hanover, and five brothers, Earl King of Hanover, James King of Hanover, Jay King of York, Harold King of East Berlin, and Jeff King of Lewisberry. He was predeceased by two brothers, Terry and Mark King, and a sister, Barbara Groft.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to s. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 5, 2019