Richard E. "Kuhny" Kuhn



Littlestown - Richard Eugene"Kuhny" Kuhn, 69, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.



Born October 25, 1949, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Albert W. and Viola J. (Lobingier) Kuhn. Richard was the loving husband of Mary L. (Miller) Kuhn with whom he shared forty-four years of marriage.



Richard was employed by DMI of Gettysburg for twenty-five years, Evapco in Taneytown for three years, and Master Brands in Littlestown, PA for ten years until his retirement.



Richard was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA, and the Knights of Columbus.



Richard enjoyed camping with his family, gardening, racing, going to tractor shows and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an active member with the Latimore Valley Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.



In addition to his loving wife, Mary, Richard is survived by his daughters, Denise L. (Kuhn) Eckard of Littlestown and her companion Bob Hoff of Biglerville, PA, Lisa M. (Kuhn) Mills and husband Michael of Littlestown, PA; three grandchildren, Jacob, Josephine and Jeremiah Mills; and a brother, Charles "Kenny" Kuhn and his wife Linda of Hanover, PA; his Aunt Regina Lobinger of Gettysburg, PA; as well as nieces nephews, and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA, with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA. A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, or to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary