Richard F. Wisotzkey



Hanover - Richard F. Wisotzkey, 76, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, June 10, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle - Hanover, with his loving family by his side.



Born February 7, 1943 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Francis L. and Ruth A. (Stouter) Wisotzkey.



Richard was a 1960 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1960 - 1964.



Richard was a Barber at Town & Campus in Gettysburg and later at Hull's Barbershop in Hanover. He was the owner and operator of Dick's Custom Upholstery and owned and operated Hanover Auto Sales and later retired from Delta Society International where he worked as a stocks and commodities analyst.



Richard was a member of the Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown, PA, and an ordained minister with the church. He was part of the Healing ministry and counseled many inside and outside the church.



Richard is survived by his children, Karen L. Wisotzkey of Harrisburg, PA, Richard B. Wisotzkey and wife Julie of Laurel, DE, and Patrick J. Wisotzkey of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren, Ethan, Olivia, Austin, Emerson, and Riley Wisotzkey; a sister, Francine Hocker of Warner Robins, GA; two nephews, Michael Pensyl and Jimmy Pensyl; and his dear friend, Deb Iozza.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Richard will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown, PA, with his Pastor, the Rev. Don Wolabaugh officiating, with a reception to follow. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301.



Published in Evening Sun on June 13, 2019