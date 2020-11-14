1/1
Richard Gray
Richard Gray

Gettysburg - Richard L. Gray, 70 of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Lynn Ellen (Henderson) Gray who passed away October 22, 2017; together they shared 47 wonderful years of marriage.

Born September 3, 1950 in Hamilton, OH, he was a son of the late Gene and Wilma (Bowling) Gray.

Richard served his country with honor in both a military and civilian capacity for his entire career. During his years of retirement, he enjoyed collecting carnival glass and antique toys. He loved to cook for his family and was always willing and ready to entertain loved ones with his keen sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, a faithful father, and a generous, loving grandfather. While all those who love him are grieving now, we are comforted in the knowledge that he is reunited with his wife, siblings, parents, and our Heavenly Father.

Mr. Gray is survived by two daughters, Melissa Capps of Hanover and Mindy DeBell of Culpeper, VA; seven grandchildren, Adrienne Capps, Grayson Capps, Katherine Capps, Lillian Wilder, Nathan Wilder, Holden Wilder and Virginia DeBell; Brother-In-Law Larry Carmody; Sisters-In-Law, Lisa Boswell and Lois Templin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Gray and two sisters, Patricia Carmody and Sheila Cochran.

There will be no public viewing and following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road Gettysburg, PA 17325.

To share memories of Richard L. Gray, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
