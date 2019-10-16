Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mummert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harry Mummert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Harry Mummert Obituary
Richard Harry Mummert

Hanover - Richard Harry Mummert, 90, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital, Hanover, PA

Richard is survived by his daughters, Sandra D. Weaver of New Oxford, PA, and Brenda L. Wire of Thomasville, PA; three grandchildren, Seth, Courtney, and Jared; and two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ryder. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, Bob, and Edward Mummert; and two sisters, Dorothy Laughman, and Mary Lemmon.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now