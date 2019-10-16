|
Richard Harry Mummert
Hanover - Richard Harry Mummert, 90, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital, Hanover, PA
Richard is survived by his daughters, Sandra D. Weaver of New Oxford, PA, and Brenda L. Wire of Thomasville, PA; three grandchildren, Seth, Courtney, and Jared; and two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ryder. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, Bob, and Edward Mummert; and two sisters, Dorothy Laughman, and Mary Lemmon.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019