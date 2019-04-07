|
|
Richard J. Culotta
Hanover - Richard J. "Dickie" Culotta, 83, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Lorraine M. (Canoles) Culotta to whom he was married 62 years.
Born November 15, 1935 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Laria) Culotta.
Richard was retired from the City of Baltimore after 44 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church, Baltimore. He served his country in the Army National Guard during the Korean War. Richard enjoyed talking politics, watching cowboy and Abbott & Costello movies and especially spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Anna Culotta Simpson of Hanover; four grandchildren, Stacey Shipman and husband Chris, Robert Simpson Jr. and wife Jennifer, Richard Simpson and fiancée Samantha, Amber Sell and husband Chris; seven great-grandchildren, Gina, CJ, Nevaeh, Robby, Tony, Hunter and Hayden; and a brother, Salvadore Culotta of Baltimore. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and John Culotta.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Simpson Jr., Richard Simpson, Christopher Shipman, Christopher Sell, Bobby Simpson and Ben Caruso.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 7, 2019