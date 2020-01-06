|
Richard J. Rassmann, Sr
East Berlin - Richard J. Rassmann, Sr, 82, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joan M. (Tachoir) Rassmann, who died October 7, 2009.
Richard was born April 2, 1937, in Philadelphia, the son of the late William A. and Anna M. (Street) Rassmann.
Richard was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbottstown, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Richard is survived by a son, Richard J. "Ricky" Rassmann, Jr, of East Berlin, a daughter, Christine M. Galysh and her husband Roman of New Oxford, three granddaughters, Anastasia, Sophia and Madelyn, and a grandson, Roman, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 PM, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Rd, Abbottstown, with Rev. Philip Burger officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020