Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rassmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Rassmann Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Rassmann Sr. Obituary
Richard J. Rassmann, Sr

East Berlin - Richard J. Rassmann, Sr, 82, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joan M. (Tachoir) Rassmann, who died October 7, 2009.

Richard was born April 2, 1937, in Philadelphia, the son of the late William A. and Anna M. (Street) Rassmann.

Richard was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbottstown, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Richard is survived by a son, Richard J. "Ricky" Rassmann, Jr, of East Berlin, a daughter, Christine M. Galysh and her husband Roman of New Oxford, three granddaughters, Anastasia, Sophia and Madelyn, and a grandson, Roman, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 PM, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Rd, Abbottstown, with Rev. Philip Burger officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -